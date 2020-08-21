According to the Evening Express, Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins is closing in on a short-term loan move to Scottish side Aberdeen.

Bristol City’s new boss Dean Holden will be looking to shape his squad before the start of next season by adding new players and letting some go. Now, it has been claimed that attacker Marley Watkins could be one heading for the exit door.

As per a report from the Evening Express, Watkins is closing in on a loan move to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen. Dons boss Derek McInnes is hoping to add a new attacker to his ranks and a deal that would see Watkins link up with the club in January is “close”.

Speaking about the potential arrival of a new attacker, McInnes said that Aberdeen are hoping to add a new face in the coming days. He said:

“We have looked at a few different options, some have run away from us and some are closer. We are hopeful of landing something in the next day or two.

“It would be great to have someone help us in the short-term while the players get fit. I have never managed a team with four centre-forwards out, so hopefully, we can get one in for Sunday’s game.”

Watkins appeared only 10 times for Bristol City across all competitions last season, scoring one goal in the process. Overall, he has played in 27 games since signing from Barnsley three years ago, scoring three goals along the way.

Watkins previously impressed in Scotland with Inverness, earning a move to Barnsley where he scored 18 goals and provided 18 assists in 87 games prior to joining Norwich City. The 29-year-old remained with the Canaries for a year before his move to Bristol City in 2017.

