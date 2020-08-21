Peterborough United’s in-demand striker Ivan Toney has been urged to stay with the club for one more season by their Director of Football Barry Fry in an interview with Sky Sports News.

Posh missed out on promotion to the Championship last season and despite finishing in the play-off places they dropped outside the top six due to the premature end of the season with an unweighted points-per-game method being used.

Fry is now keen to once again push for promotion back to the second tier of English football and is aware that he will need to keep his star striker to stand a better chance of achieving so.

“Ivan Toney is a Peterborough United player and until we accept an offer from somebody, he will remain a Peterborough United player. We want to get promotion badly and we’ve certainly got a better chance of doing that with Ivan than without him,” Fry said.

“He’s got 49 goals in 92 games and please God he’ll start the season with us and finish the season with us. He’s a top player, and wherever he goes, he’ll be very successful. He’ll go to the very top – there’s no doubt about it.”

“We’ve let a host of signings go and become millionaires overnight – he’ll be the same. But let’s hope it’s this time next year instead of now.”

Toney has already claimed that he would like to make the step up to the Premier League and believes he has the ability to match the world’s best.

The striker has been linked with a move to Scottish Champions Celtic but it is believed that he would prefer to remain in England.

Brentford have also had a bid of around £10million accepted by Posh but Toney rejected the move as he is eager to play top-flight football.

Will Ivan Toney still be at Peterborough United next season?