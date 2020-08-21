Barnsley have been linked with a move for Hertha Berlin striker Pascal Köpke, according to German news outlet Kicker.

FC Nurnberg are also believed to be interested in the Bundesliga man.

Köpke, who is 24 years old, could leave Hertha Berlin on loan for more game time next season due to being down the pecking order.

Barnsley are in the hunt for some signings to bolster their squad ahead of another year in the Championship and have identified the German forward as someone who could boost their attacking department.

The ex-Germany Under-20 started his career as a youngster at FC Nurnberg before moving to Unterhaching in 2013. He went onto score 13 goals in 36 games for the 3. Liga side to earn a move to the 2. Bundesliga to Karlsruher five years ago.

Köpke struggled for game time at Karlsruher and was loaned out to Erzgebirge Au, where he became an instant hit.

He scored 10 goals in 14 matches to help Aue gain promotion to the second tier and they then signed him on a permanent basis in 2016. 20 goals over two campaigns followed for him which resulted in Hertha Berlin handing him a switch to the Bundesliga in 2018.

Köpke’s opportunities at the Olympiastadion have been scarce since his move there but he could now be on his way out this summer in search of more minutes.

Barnsley could offer him his first move away from Germany, but will have to face competition from his former club Nurnberg.



