Norwich City and Nottingham Forest target Ben Gibson wants to leave Burnley this season according to his interview with the BBC Tees’ Boro Podcast.

Gibson arrived from Middlesbrough in 2018 and signed a four-year-deal and was their club-record signing. They paid around £15million for his services but he has only featured six times for the club and just once in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old trained with Middlesbrough during the latter part of the 2019/20 campaign and he looks destined for a move away from Turf Moor as he seeks to gain regular first-team football.

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have been solid performers for Sean Dyche’s men and Gibson has been unable to break into the starting XI.

Norwich have been linked with a move for Gibson on a loan deal whilst Nottingham Forest could make a move involving a potential swap deal with defender Joe Worrall.

Gibson spoke on the BBC Tees Boro Podcast and revealed his desire to leave the Clarets this summer. “It’s probably no secret that I want to get out and play football and have been itching to do so since I signed for Burnley.”

“I’ll have to see what the next few weeks bring. Obviously I want to play football, that’s clear as day, but for now I just sit tight and see what happens.”

Gibson would be a real coup for either Norwich or Forest with both clubs in need of defensive reinforcements and despite the defender’s lack of game time in recent seasons he has solid Championship experience from his time with Middlesbrough.

It appears that he is surplus to requirements at Burnley and it may not take a huge fee to persuade them to part ways with the centre-back.

Should Ben Gibson leave Burnley this summer?