QPR are interested in signing ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Christian Maghoma, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The centre-back is also on the radar of Middlesbrough, having also been linked with Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Maghoma, who is 22 years old, is a free agent having left Polish side Arka Gdynia in May and is weighing up his next move.

QPR are in the hunt for more signings as Mark Warburton gears up for his second full season in charge of the Championship side. They have so far signed George Thomas on a free transfer, Luke Amos on a permanent basis from Spurs and Lyndon Dykes from Livingston.

The London club may now turn to bolstering their defence and could Maghoma as someone to add more options and depth to that department.

The DR Congo international started his career at Spurs and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League side. However, he never made a senior appearance and was released at the end of the 2017/18 having spent time out on loan in League Two at Yeovil Town.

Maghoma subsequently made a surprise switch to Poland and linked up with Arka Gdynia in 2018. He has been a regular for the I Liga side over the past two seasons but has now left and could return to England.

In other QPR news, they are still in with a shout of signing Jordan Hugill on a permanent basis from West Ham United, as covered by The72.

