Manchester City are ‘expected’ to loan out goalkeeper Aro Muric, as per a report by Goal.

Pep Guardiola’s side have brought back Scott Carson from Derby County meaning the young stopper is free to go out on loan again.

Muric, who is 20 years old, is set to leave the Premier League side for more first-team experience and has been linked with Championship duo Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers, as reported by The72 earlier this month.

The Kosovo international spent last season on loan in the second tier at Nottingham Forest but ended up making just five appearances in all competitions. He started as their number one but a few mistakes led to him being dropped and used as a back-up to Brice Samba for the rest of his loan.

Blackburn could hand the 6ft 6inc ‘keeper a Championship lifeline this summer as they scour the market for goalkeeping options. Tony Mowbray’s men need a new ‘keeper or two with Christian Walton going back to Brighton and Hove Albion and Jayson Leutwiler being released.

Rotherham are back after their promotion from League One last term and are also in the hunt for another stopper.

Muric had spells at Grasshoppers and FC Zurich before City snapped him up in 2015. He has since played five times for the Premier League side and also had a loan spell away in Holland at NEC Breda during the 2018/19 campaign.

He is now poised for another switch away from the top flight.

Would you take Muric at your club?