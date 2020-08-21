According to the Daily Record, and other sources, Scottish side Livingstone are looking at former Sunderland striker Anthony Stokes to replace Lyndon Dykes who signed this week for QPR.

The 24-year-old Australia-born Scot was Livingstone’s top scorer in last season’s SPL with 9 goals in 25 appearances as well as 8 assists. With that contribution gone south of the border to the Sky Bet Championship, it needs replacing.

The replacement is said to be Stokes who is a free agent after leaving Iranian club Persepolis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’d joined the Iranian side in later-January after being let go by Turkish side Adana Demispor in late-November having only joined them from Iranian side Tractor in early-August last year.

Best known for his time at Celtic, Stokes is familiar to English football due to his time as an Arsenal youngster before a £2.7m move from the Gunners reserves to Sunderland in early-January 2007. He spent two-and-a-half years on Wearside before a £500,000 move to Hibernian.

The now 32-year-old Stokes wasn’t a success at the Stadium of Light, scoring just 5 goals and providing 1 assist over his 38 games for the Black Cats. However, in the more familiar situation that Scottish football presents, Stokes might feel more settled and become that Dykes replacement that Livingstone needs.

The Daily Record writes that Stokes will be offered a one-year deal at the SPL club and could make his debut in Sunday’s game against Aberdeen.

After not doing the business at Sunderland, will Stokes fire Livingstone up?