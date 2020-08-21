Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is a ‘long-term admirer’ of Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Rovers are yet to bid for the midfielder, with Championship rivals Barnsley having a few moves rejected by their Yorkshire rivals.

Whiteman, who is 24 years old, is one of Donny’s key players and it would take a significant approach for them to consider letting him leave.

Darren Moore’s side have had to face interest in their skipper over the past year or so, with Hull City trying to sign him last summer. They are expecting the same again this time around but continue to bat away approaches.

The Rochdale-born man played for Manchester United as a youngster before switching to Sheffield United, He went onto make 12 appearances for the Blades’ first-team before a loan spell in League Two at Mansfield Town.

Whiteman left Bramall Lane for Doncaster, initially on loan, but the move was made permanent in shortly after. He has since 120 appearances for Moore’s men, chipping in with 16 goals.

Donny tied him down on a new contract in November last year that runs until 2023, but that is not putting off potential suitors as Blackburn are the latest club to be linked with a move for him.

Whiteman may want a crack at the Championship in the near future but Doncaster continue to be stern in their efforts to keep him at the club for another season at least.

Will Blackburn get Whiteman?