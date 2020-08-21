Sunderland, Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon are interested in Brighton and Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts, as detailed in a report by the Athletic.

The youngster could leave Graham Potter’s side on loan this summer to get some first-team experience under his belt next season.

Roberts, who is 18 years old, is not short of options in League One and will weigh up his first loan switch away from the Seagulls.

The England Under-18 international has risen up through the academy ranks at Brighton and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed his first and only senior appearance to date in an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa in September last year, a game in which he scored in.

Sunderland are in the hunt for more signings as they gear up for a third consecutive season in the third tier. They have so far signed experienced duo Bailey Wright and Aiden O’Brien but are after some more signings to boost their squad.

Blackpool are aiming to compete with the Black Cats for promotion next term and have been busy in the transfer window this summer as Neil Critchley looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited side.

Wimbledon narrowly avoided relegation in the last campaign and may see Roberts as someone to help tighten up their defence.

It will be interesting to see if Roberts ends up going out on loan over the coming weeks.

Would you take Roberts at your club?