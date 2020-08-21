Sheffield Wednesday are lining up a loan move for West Brom forward Jonathan Leko, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Owls are keen on boosting their attacking options for next season and have set their sights on securing a deal for the youngster.

Leko, who is 21 years old, could be loaned out again by West Brom for the next campaign to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He spent the first-half of last season on loan in the Championship at Charlton Athletic and scored five goals in 21 games for Lee Bowyer’s side before returning to the Hawthorns in January.

Leko is a product of the Baggies’ academy and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has so far played 23 times for their senior side but could find opportunities hard to come by in the Premier League next term, hence why Wednesday are targeting a loan swoop.

He has also spent time on loan away from the Midlands side at Bristol City and made 11 appearances for the second tier outfit during the 2017/18 season.

Sheffield Wednesday have so far signed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown but want more signings over the coming weeks.

Leko would be a shrewd loan acquisition for the Yorkshire side and would offer something different going forward.



Will SWFC land Leko?