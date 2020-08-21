Neil Warnock’s first full season in charge of Middlesbrough sees his side face recently relegated duo Watford and Bournemouth in their opening two fixtures.

Middlesbrough’s run of games was released on Friday morning and Boro fans will have been eager to see who they would be facing first.

A trip to Watford looks a tough prospect, as does their second game which sees them host Bournemouth at The Riverside.

Both their opening two fixtures are against teams recently relegated from the Premier League and there haven’t been too many changes at either club in terms of personnel.

The likes of Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, and Ben Foster remain at Vicarage Road whereas stars Callum Wilson and Josh King are still Bournemouth players as things stand. However, things are expected to change between now and the start of the Championship season on September 12th.

Middlesbrough supporters will be hoping they make some changes to their squad ahead of next month’s first fixture away at Watford.

They saw several first-team players leave the club following the expiration of their contracts. Adam Clayton, Rudy Gestede, Daniel Ayala and Ryan Shotton all became free agents, whereas Lukas Nmecha, Harold Moukoudi, Ravel Morrison and Patrick Roberts all returned to their parent clubs following loan spells.

So far Neil Warnock’s side have made just one addition, bringing in former-Queens Park Rangers defender Grant Hall on a free transfer following his departure from Loftus Road. But fans will be hoping for more to replace their outgoings this summer.