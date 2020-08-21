Brentford are interested in Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville, according to Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: #Wolves and #BrentfordFC considering move for #Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville. Holland Under-19 internation… https://t.co/2ImUGumVfB (@mcgrathmike)

The Bees are ‘considering’ a move for the youngster as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Thomas Frank’s side are looking to bounce back from last season’s Play-Off final defeat and mount another promotion push.

They are expected to lose star duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma this summer but will be hoping their transfer policy delivers once again and that they find adequate replacement.

Brentford have so far boosted their defence by bringing in centre-back Charlie Goode from Northampton Town but are in the hunt for more signings before the campaign starts.

Summerville, who is 18 years old, is highly-rated by Feyenoord and is also on the radar of Premier League side Wolves.

The Holland youth international has risen up through the youth ranks with the Eredivisie giants but is yet to make a senior appearance for Dick Advocaat’s side.

He gained his first taste of first-team football on loan in the Dutch second tier at FC Dordrecht during the second-half of the 2018/19 season and he scored five goals in 18 games.

Summerville then spent the last campaign on loan in the top flight at ADO Den Haag, where he was managed by ex-Crystal Palace and Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew.

Feyenoord have a decision to make if he is part of their long-term plans if Brentford make a move.



