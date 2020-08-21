Sheffield Wednesday are ‘likely’ to sign Josh Windass on a permanent deal from Wigan Athletic this summer, as detailed in a report by the Times.

The Owls are still being tipped to sign the attacker despite having a bid rejected for him this week.

Wednesday have so far signed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown in this transfer window but are in the hunt for more signings as they gear up for next season.

Windass, who is 26 years old, joined the Yorkshire side on loan in the January transfer window and scored three goals in nine games for Garry Monk’s side.

He is expected to leave Wigan over the coming weeks but could have other clubs as well as Wednesday looking at landing him. He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium but is likely to have played his last game for the North West outfit.

Windass would be a shrewd signing for the Owls if they can lure him back to Hillsborough and would add more depth and options to their attacking department.

Prior to his move to Wigan in 2018, the Hull-born forward had previously had spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Accrington Stanley and Rangers.

He has since scored nine goals in 56 appearances for the Latics.

Sheffield Wednesday start next season on -12 points but Monk will be hoping to add Windass back to his ranks to ensure they stand in good stead to climb up the league table and be competitive.

Will SWFC land Windass?