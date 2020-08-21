Ollie Watkins had another super season last time out in the Championship. However, it was a campaign that ended in heartbreak as Brentford lost the Play-Off Final after extra-time at Wembley – Fulham gaining promotion after a 2-1 win. Now he’s a wanted man and one of those wanting him is his former boss at the Bees, Dean Smith according to the Mail Online.

Writing for the Mail Online, Tom Collomosse states that Villa are set to open the bidding for the exciting Watkins with a bid of £18m. Collomosse also writes that “it is thought that Watkins would be keen to work again” with his former boss Smith who is now in charge of affairs at Aston Villa.

Watkins has impressed for Brentford since signing for them in mid-July 2017 for a fee of £1.8m. In his time at Griffin Park, Watkins has featured in 143 games across all competitions and has scored 49 goals, adding 17 assists to his account. It is an account that has drawn an upcoming bid from Villa and interest from others.

After a season like the last one, you can see why that interest is there. In an ever-present 49-game season, Watkins scored 26 goals and added 3 assists as Brentford fell agonisingly short of promotion.

Villa are set to enter the race with an £18m bid for the exciting talent that Watkins represents. It is a big bid but it is a big bid that is £7m shy of the £25m valuation that Brentford have of their goal-laden striker. As it stands, it is likely to be a bid that is batted back by the Bees.

If it is a batted-back bid then you’d fully expect Villa to reassess before coming back in with an improved offer especially with others waiting in the wings.

Should Brentford be thinking of £25m for Watkins or is £18m from Villa right price?