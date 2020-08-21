According to a report from Gloucestershire Live, League Two pair Bradford City and Cheltenham Town are both interested in signing former Doncaster Rovers winger Matty Blair.

Winger Matty Blair is a free agent as is stands, with his contract at Doncaster Rovers expiring earlier this summer. Over the course of the past week, Blair has been training with Cheltenham Town and it is said that the League Two side are interested in bringing in Blair on a permanent basis.

However, the Robins are not the only side interested in signing Blair this summer. As per a report from the Gloucestershire Live, fellow League Two side Bradford City are also looking to bring Blair in this summer.

Blair, 31, played in a 3-0 pre-season friendly win for Cheltenham over Stratford Town, laying on an assist. He is expected to play in a friendly later today against Bristol City.

Blair made his breakthrough into senior football in non-league, playing for RC Warwick, Stratford Town, Bedworth United, Redditch United, Telford United, Kidderminster Harriers and York City before joining Fleetwood Town in 2013. He spent a year and a half with Fleetwood, spending time on loan with Cambridge United and Northampton Town.

Blair then joined Mansfield Town, playing with the Stags for a year prior to joining Doncaster Rovers in 2016. In four years with the club, he featured in 162 times across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and laying on 14 assists.

