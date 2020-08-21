Speaking to Dutch news outlet NH Sport, Norwich City youngster Daniel Adshead has said he is hoping to join Dutch side SC Telstar on loan this summer.

⚽️ | Als het aan Daniel Adshead ligt speelt hij komend seizoen voor @telstar1963nv Hij wordt dan à la Charlie Gilmour gehuurd van #norwich #canaries 🟡🟢https://t.co/OkDqpY48Kb pic.twitter.com/NjhX2vuiS4 — NH Sport (@NHSport_) August 18, 2020

Young Norwich City midfielder Daniel Adshead has been with the Canaries for a year now. Adshead joined the club last summer, signing from Rochdale after an impressive breakthrough campaign with the League One side.

Adshead has spent a season playing with the club’s Under-23s side, laying on one assist and netting one goal in 16 appearances in the Premier League 2. Now, it has been revealed that he is hoping to make a loan move away from the Carrow Road club.

Adshead has been training with Dutch side SC Telstar for the past few weeks and is hoping to spend the campaign on loan with the club. Speaking to NH Sport about the potential move, he said:

“I’ve been at Norwich now for a year and it’s been a really good experience for me, playing with the under-23s. I trained with and used their brilliant facilities but we think the time is right for me to try and find a first-team to grow as a player and develop more in a first-team environment.

“Hopefully Telstar will give me that opportunity so that’s why you saw me today.”

Norwich City fans, do you agree with Adshead? Is a loan move to the best option for the young midfielder? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Should Adshead depart on loan this summer?