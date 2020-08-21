As per a report from Yorkshire Live, Blackburn Rovers have asked Sheffield Wednesday about the possibility of signing experienced goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a goalkeeper or two this summer. Loan man Christian Walton has returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion and Jayson Leutwiler left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Now, it has been reported that Rovers could turn to Sheffield Wednesday man Keiren Westwood. The 35-year-old has fallen out of favour at Hillsborough over the past year or so and the club are said to be open to offers for the goalkeeper this summer.

Blackburn have asked about the possibility of signing Westwood and with Wednesday looking to cut their wage bill, the door could be opened for the Republic of Ireland international to make a move away.

In six years, Westwood has made 179 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, keeping 67 clean sheets along the way. Alongside an impressive Championship career, Westwood has also represented the Republic of Ireland regularly. He made the number one shirt his own upon the retirement of Irish legend Shay Given, notching up 21 international appearances.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you like to see Westwood make a move to Ewood Park this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, the club are rumoured to be interested in signing a former target from a fellow Championship side – details about that story here. `

Would you welcome a move for Westwood?