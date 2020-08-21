Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Joel Coleman on their official club website.

After his release from Huddersfield Town, goalkeeper Joel Coleman has completed a move to Fleetwood Town. Joey Barton has moved to add to his goalkeeping department ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, bringing in Coleman on a free transfer.

Coleman has signed a two-year deal with the League One side, with Fleetwood Town holding the option of extending his stay by a further year.

Upon the announcement of the move, Coleman spoke to the club’s official website about joining Fleetwood Town. He said that he hopes to help the Cod Army to promotion after they narrowly missed out last season, saying:

“I’m happy it’s all done and dusted now. I’ve been here for a week now and the training ground is unbelievable, and the lads have been amazing. I’m just hoping that we can push this year and do one better than the club did last season.

“I played on Saturday against Stockport and he [Joey Barton] said that he likes my style of play, he encourages you to play out from the back and that’s what I want to do as well.

“I enjoyed the game on the weekend and hope that there is more like that to come. I’m looking forward to the challenge, nothing is a given at League One, it’s a good standard and you need to earn your spot.”

Coleman, 24, came through Oldham Athletic’s academy before joining Huddersfield Town four years ago. He spent time on loan with Shrewsbury Town and leaves the Terriers after playing 19 times along the way.

Fleetwood Town fans, are you happy with the signing of Coleman? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Are you happy with the signing of Coleman?