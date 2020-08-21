Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of Chelsea playmaker Izzy Brown on their official club website, bringing him in on a season-long loan deal.

Sheffield Wednesday have moved to add a third summer signing, bringing in Chelsea playmaker Izzy Brown on a season-long loan deal. Brown follows Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Chey Dunkley through the doors at Hillsborough.

Brown comes in to bolster Sheffield Wednesday’s attacking options. The 23-year-old can play in an attacking midfield role as well as out on the wings if needs be.

Sheffield Wednesday were not the only side looking to bring in Brown this summer. As covered here on The72, both QPR and Nottingham Forest were also said keen on signing the Chelsea man. However, it is the Owls who have succeeded in signing Brown.

Brown played in 28 games across all competitions for Luton Town in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring one goal and laying on eight assists. He struggled with injury problems at times but impressed for the Hatters when involved.

Brown has gathered a good amount of experience over the course of his career, spending time out on loan with Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United and most recently, Luton.

