According to Football Insider’s Russell Edge, Derby County are slugging it out with relegated Bournemouth and hoping to beat them to the punch in an attempt to land Wigan stopper David Marshall.

Wigan are in no position to resist advances on their players – administration has seen to this. Already clubs such as Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Spurs have been in and taken a handful of young starlets from the Latics.

However, Derby and Bournemouth aren’t setting their sights on youngsters and youth team players. Like Fulham with Antonee Robinson, the Championship pair are after a first-team player in Marshall.

35-year-old Marshall (above) suffered last-moment, last-day heartache as Wigan were relegated due to a combination of the 12-point deduction for administration and Clarke Oduor’s last-gasp winner for Barnsley against Brentford.

Marshall, who started out his career at Celtic, joined Wigan last summer on a free transfer after leaving Hull City. He featured in 39 of Wigan’s games last season, conceding 48 times but keeping a more-than-respectable 15 clean sheets for the Latics.

Now Football Insider’s Edge writes that the Rams “are working on a deal to beat Bournemouth” to Marshall’s signing as they look to build a stronger and more consistent last line of defence.

Derby boss Philip Cocu is said “in the market for another experienced shot-stopper” amid a degree of uncertainty associated with Kelle Roos who started last season as first-choice before being usurped by loanee Ben Hamer.

Glasgow-born Marshall has a host of English football experience under his belt with 405 Championship appearances (493 conceded/124 clean sheets) and 53 Premier League games (117 conceded/7 clean sheets) to his name. That level of experience seems to be appealing to Derby’s Dutch boss Cocu as he looks to steal ahead of Bournemouth.

