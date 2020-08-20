According to TEAMtalk, Sunderland are in pole position to land Middlesbrough, Leeds United, and Newcastle United target Luke Chapman.

Chapman has been attracting attention from clubs in the EFL after a successful season in Hartlepool United’s under-18’s team. However, with Pools looking to clear out several players in their academy, it could mean there will be plenty available for transfer this summer.

As well as Chapman, striker Joe Grey, goalkeeper Brad Young, midfielder Connor Rennison, and defender Harrison Webster are also free to leave Victoria Park, with each of the players generating interest from up and down the leagues.

The 17-year old was interesting Championship side Middlesbrough as well as Premier League duo Leeds United and Newcastle United. But it seems as though third-tier side Sunderland are favourites to sign the striker.

The report states that the youngster has already started training in pre-season with the Black Cats ahead of a proposed move. This means the chances of him opting to sign for Middlesbrough, Leeds or Newcastle looks to be minimal.

Chapman would not expect to go straight into the first-team setup at Sunderland and will aim to progress his undeniable talents through the club’s academy. Strikers Charlie Wyke, Will Grigg, Aiden O’Brien, and the versatile Chris Maguire would all be ahead of the youngster in the pecking order if he was to sign.

But his chances of first-team football do appear more likely having decided on a move to League One as opposed to the Championship or indeed the Premier League.