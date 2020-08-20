Leicester City and Manchester United are both said to be interested in Bournemouth star David Brooks according to The Express.

The Premier League duo are eyeing up a £30million move for Brooks who is set to leave the Cherries this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

It is understood that the Foxes are in pole position to sign Brooks although the Red Devils are monitoring him should their potential deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho fall through.

Bournemouth need to sell players to finance their bid to bounce straight back to the Premier League under new manager Jason Tindall – but the south coast club are determined not to allow any of their prized assets leave on cut-price deals.

Their new boss Tindall said earlier this month: “We have a value for our players and if that value is met then players have got the opportunity to make the decision they feel is right for them.”

“But it needs to be right for the club. It’s not a club that will stand in anybody’s way.”

Brooks missed a large part of last season with an ankle ligament injury which needed surgery and he only returned to action towards the end of the campaign but was still unable to help the Cherries avoid relegation to the Championship.

He joined the club from Sheffield United in 2018 in an £11.5million deal and scored seven goals in his first season at the Vitality Stadium.

It is uncertain whether Brooks would be tempted more by a move to Old Trafford but a potential deal there depends on the outcome of their attempts to try and bring Sancho to the club.

There has been speculation that Sancho will remain at the German club although a deal later this summer shouldn’t be ruled out.

Would David Brooks be a good signing for a Premier League club?