Bournemouth have slapped a £30million price tag on striker Josh King amid interest from Everton, Leeds United and West Ham United according to The Express.

For Leeds to sign King it would likely take a club-record fee to tempt Bournemouth into parting ways with one of their prized assets.

Bournemouth endured relegation to the Championship last season and are aware that they will lose more of their star players this summer with Nathan Ake having already departed for Manchester City for around £41million.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has also joined Sheffield United for around £18.5million which means the Cherries should have plenty of money to spend to try and replace their mass exodus.

There is also a huge amount of interest in Callum Wilson and David Brooks with Ryan Fraser having already left as a free transfer.

The Norwegian international has scored 42 goals in his last four Premier League campaigns, averaging double figures in each of them and is no stranger to finding the back of the net.

Everton’s main source of goals have been through the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison but another striker of the quality of King would be welcome.

Leeds had to rely heavily on Patrick Bamford last season and at least one more striker is high on the priority list of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

It appears unlikely West Ham will be able to match Bournemouth’s valuation of King with them having to sell players to recoup funds before being able to bring players into the club.

Would Josh King be a good signing for a Premier League side?