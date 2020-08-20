For Wigan fans, 2020 was made even worse after the enforced absence from football due to lockdown after the COIVD-19 pandemic. Coming back, the long-awaited takeover fizzled out into a hasty administration decision by the new owners. That incurred an automatic 12-point penalty that was to come back to bite hard with relegation on the last day of the season.

In fact, it was almost the last kick of the game between Barnsley and Brentford with Clark Oduor’s goal relegating the Latics. It was then that the bigger clubs started to circle the DW Stadium outfit.

Administration meant that, in effect, Wigan were powerless to prevent bigger clubs from coming in and picking at their players and rated youngsters. That is what has happened; Wigan are effectively being asset-stripped.

Spurs and Brighton have been in landed Alfie Devine and Jensen Weir respectively and former AC Milan target Antonee Robinson is being eyed up by Premier League sides. Leeds United have also take Joe Gelhardt and it seems that the Whites have big plans for him.

Leeds United give squad number 30 to new striker Joe Gelhardt. Keeper Kamil Miazek had the number but I understand he has left the club after his contract expired. Pascal Struijk is now no. 21 & Leif Davis no. 24, whilst Elia Caprile is no. 25.#lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) August 20, 2020

Many had expected that Gelhardt would be a ‘prospect’ at Elland Road; a player turning out for their Under-23s and knocking on the door of the first-team squad after performances dictated he was ready. However, he’s been given a squad number off the bat for the Whites.

By doing this, it signifies that the teen striker is there or thereabouts in the plans of Marcelo Bielsa as he eyes the Premier League and surveys the top-tier landscape. It will also continue the potential that he showed at Wigan where he made 19 appearances in last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The youngster scored 1 goal – a Cruyff turn and neat finish against Hull City. He is seen as a player with exceptional potential, something that Leeds United will be keen to hone. Giving him a squad number is that first step towards that.

Will Wigan be weakened by the loss of players such as Joe Gelhardt?