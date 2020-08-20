Colchester United have made a contract offer for Shamal George according to a report from the Daily Gazette.

After being Manor as a youth, the 22-year-old goalkeeper would sign for Liverpool and join their academy. Notably, he once appeared as a striker in pre-season for the club after they had used all of their other substitutes. He never made a league appearance for the club and instead all of his first-team action came on loans at sides such as Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers and Marine.

George would become a free agent this summer after he was released by Liverpool, something that was not a huge surprise considering he has failed to break into the first team despite spending eight years at the club. Since he has been released, he has been on trial at Colchester. He has been training with the club during pre-season and has featured in both of their friendlies against Ipswich Town and Gillingham.

And he has impressed enough that Colchester have confirmed that they have made a contract offer for George.

Colchester head coach Steve Bull said: “We’ve put an offer to Shamal and he’s at the stage now where he’s discussing it with his agent.

“It’s obviously a big move for him location-wise so he’s just making sure that everything’s right.

“I’ve been really impressed with him.

“He’s got some really lovely attributes.

“His size is the obvious one, he’s a good shot stopper, he’s good with his feet and I think he’s one that we can really look to develop.

“I’m really hoping that he signs.”

Would George be a good signing for Colchester?