Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe hasn’t ruled out a move for Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The youngster spent time on loan at Home Park last season and could potentially be brought back.

Bakinson, who is 21 years old, may leave Ashton Gate again for more first-team experience.

Plymouth have so far signed Luke McCormick, Ryan Hardie, Frank Nouble, Panutche Camara and Lewis Macleod and are in the hunt for a couple more signings in preparation for League One.

Lowe has said, as per Plymouth Live: “We will add another defender. We are just doing our due diligence on one or two. Whether that’s a loan or whether that’s a permanent, we don’t know yet.

“We have got a couple of irons in the fire to be perfectly honest. We want to make the group better all the time. But we won’t just take any players. They have got to be better than what we have got, or on a par with what we have got, to challenge.”

When asked about Bakinson, Lowe said: “Everything’s possible isn’t it? We are definitely going to do another midfielder because I want to have two players for each position. I feel it’s important.”

Bakinson started his career at Luton Town and rose up through their youth ranks before making six appearances for their first-team. He was then snapped up by Bristol City in August 2017 but has only since played once for the Championship side.

The 6ft 3inc midfielder spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Newport County and made 42 appearances in all competitions for Michael Flynn’s side to help them get to the fourth tier Play-Off final last year.

He then joined Plymouth in January and may be on his way back there this summer.

