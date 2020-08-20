Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland could make the move to Southampton in a potential swap deal with Angus Gunn according to Paul Joyce from The Times.

Butland has been made available by Stoke and could be set to leave for as little as £6million this summer following a huge decrease in valuation due to a frustrating recent couple of seasons for the former England international.

The 27-year-old has struggled to find his best level of form but still made 35 appearances last season as O’Neill’s side avoided relegation. However, he was absent for the final few games of the season where their form began to improve.

Butland could now be on his way to St.Mary’s in a swap deal involving Angus Gunn moving to the Potters.

Southampton showing interest in Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland. Angus Gunn could move in the opposite direction. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 20, 2020

The 24-year-old has been with Southampton since the summer of 2018 when they bought him in from Manchester City where he came through the ranks without making a senior appearance for the club.

He has made just 30 appearances for Southampton and he could now be on his way to join up with Michael O’Neill’s side for next season.

This could be a really good deal for Stoke City with Gunn being younger than Butland and having more potential for development in the Championship.

It is clear that Butland has lost his way in the last couple of seasons and it may be best served for him to move on to a new club and try to rediscover his form which saw him called up to the senior England squad.

Gunn is a good up and coming keeper who would require less wages than Butland and ease the financial burden on the Potters.

Would Southampton be a good move for Jack Butland?