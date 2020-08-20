Hull City have bolstered their midfield options by bringing in Greg Docherty from Rangers.

Twitter: 🐯 ANNOUNCE DOCHERTY! #hcafc | #theTigers (@HullCity)

The Scotsman has penned a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium, with the option for a further year.

Hull have been busy since their relegation to League One and have signed Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel and Richard Smallwood. They also brought in Mallik Wilks and Festus Arthur earlier this summer.

Grant McCann’s side aren’t expected to stop there and have their sights set on bringing in some more players before the start of the season. Who’s next?

Centre-back

The Tigers may seek another centre-back, especially after Angus MacDonald’s departure. They will need one if Wycombe Wanderers-linked Ryan Tafazolli leaves and if Reece Burke or Jordy de Wijs are sold.

Another central midfielder

McCann might want another option in midfield to add more depth and competition for their long season ahead. Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy games mean the Yorkshire side could face 50+ games next term.

They have been linked with Scott Fraser, who is a free agent after leaving Burton Albion, and Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts.

Winger

Again, it’s good to have depth going forward and another option out wide would be useful for the promotion hopefuls.

Striker

There is no doubt that Hull need another striker. Tom Eaves, Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter are their current players to choose from up top.

Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker has been linked, as per The72, but more names will be thrown around over the coming weeks.



