Hull City have completed a move to sign Greg Docherty from Rangers for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 23-year-old midfielder would start his career at Hamilton Academical and would break into their first team to make over 90 appearances for them. He then earned a big move to Rangers, the club he supported as a child. He struggled to get into the first team at the Scottish giants and would end up being loaned out to Shrewsbury Town and Hibernian.

Both of these sides were said to be interested in signing Docherty on a permanent deal but they were beaten to it by Hull. They are looking to rebuild after their relegation to Sky Bet League One and have been able to grab the Scotland U21 capped midfielder. He has signed a three-year contract with the option of another 12 months and is likely to be a first-teamer.

After the signing was completed, Hull head coach Grant McCann said: “We’re delighted to have added Greg to the group because he’ll bring a different dynamic to our midfield.

“He’s got great energy, has the ability to go from box-to-box and boasts a wide passing range. On top of that, he’ll provide a real threat in the final third of the pitch with his ability to both score and create goals.

“Despite only being 23-years-of-age, he’s very level headed and mature. I’m excited to start working with Greg on the back of the conversations I’ve had with him over the past couple of days, which have been really encouraging. He’s coming here with a real hunger and desire to want to show people how good he is.”

