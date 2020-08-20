Huddersfield Town and Coventry City set to do battle for Manchester United youngster Di’Shon Bernard according to Mike McGrath from The Telegraph.

The Red Devils are considering whether to send Bernard out on loan to one of the Championship duo or allow him to depart on a permanent basis.

Bernard has been with Manchester United during his senior career and made his debut for the club in the Europa League back in November when he played 90 minutes as they lost 2-1 to Astana.

The defender has played for Manchester United in the Premier League 2 Division 2 side but is yet to make an appearance for the senior side in domestic football.

As well as the Terriers and the Sky Blues, there is also interest in the centre-back from a team in Belgium although they haven’t been disclosed.

#ManUtd defender Di'Shon Bernard attracting interest from #HTAFC Huddersfield and Coventry #PUSB plus a team in Belgium. #MUFC to decide if he goes on loan for season or permanent deal — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 20, 2020

Man United are uncertain whether to allow him to leave on loan or permanently and will discuss this before making any final decisions.

Huddersfield have a new man in charge in the form of Carlos Coberan and they will be hoping for more of a successful campaign this time around as they flirted with relegation for almost the entirety of the 2019/20 season.

Coventry won promotion to the Championship and have a solid manager in Mark Robins who will be looking to add quality to his squad ahead of their second tier return.

With Bernard having played for the youth side for Man United there is clearly potential there and it will be interesting to see how the transfer develops and if he can progress in his development with a chance at one of the Championship sides.

