Rotherham United have completed the signing of Wes Harding from Birmingham City as confirmed by the club website.

The 23-year-old defender started his career in the Aston Villa academy but as a 16-year-old, he switched to their fierce rivals Birmingham City. Other than a loan stint with Alfreton Town, he has been with the club ever since. Over five years of being a professional with the Blues, he has made over 50 appearances for them, also winning their Young Player of the Season at one point.

However, despite being a talented academy graduate, Birmingham decided to release Harding at the end of his contract this season. But he will be staying in the Sky Bet Championship and will have a chance for revenge over his former side after signing with Rotherham. He has signed a three-year contract with the Millers and is the fourth signing they have made this summer.

After the signing was completed, Harding said: “I’m buzzing to be a Miller, I feel like one of the lads already, it’s a family club and I’m just happy to be here. The manager and his staff have been really nice and it was quite easy for me. I didn’t have a big decision to make, it just felt right.

“I had a zoom call with the gaffer and his coaching staff and it was a really nice chat. They made me feel welcome and comfortable, that was one of the main things for me really.

“I’m fast, athletic, strong and like to get up and down the pitch. I’m quite attack-minded, but I also like to be defensively sound as well.

“I’ve got a decent long-throw and Paul Warne did mention it, I’ll be practicing it more now I know he wants it. All the staff have said it will be tough (in pre-season), that’s what I’m here for now.”

