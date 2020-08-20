Barnsley have completed a deal to sign Dominik Frieser from Austrian side LASK Linz for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 26-year-old midfielder started his career with TSV Hartsburg where he made over 30 appearances alongside having a loan at SC Kalsdorf. He’d then play for Kapfenberger SV and Wolfsberger SC before signing for LASK in 2018. In his two seasons with them, he has made over 50 appearances for them including being a key part of their Europa League run to the last sixteen. This ended after the lockdown when they faced Manchester United at Old Trafford.

With that Europa League run over, Frieser has now completed a move to Barnsley where he has signed a two-year deal. While he is unknown in this country, the fact Frieser has played at such a high level in European competition has made this a coup of a signing for the Tykes.

Following the signing being completed, Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber said: “Dominik has achieved great things in Austria and in Europe, so I am delighted that he has joined us at Barnsley. He comes with lots of experience, he is a player with positive attributes and personal characteristics and I know he will add a lot to this team.“As my boys continue their preparation for the new season, I look forward to seeing Dominik join the group straightaway and get to know his teammates.”

Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy added: “The Club is delighted to welcome Dominik Frieser to Oakwell. Gerhard knows Dominik as both a player and person and there is already a positive connection between the two. We look forward to seeing that relationship develop over the coming months.

“Dominik comes from a strong club in LASK Linz, achieving success both in the Austrian Bundesliga and Europa League. The club hope his quality continues in the Championship, making him an important addition.”

