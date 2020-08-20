Southend United have completed the signing of Jordan Green from Barnsley on loan for six months as confirmed by the club website.

The 25-year-old winger started his career in Fulham academy but was unable to get a professional contract there. He would sign for non-league club Banbury United and impressed enough there to earn a return to the EFL. He joined up with Bournemouth but didn’t make a league appearance there, instead heading out on loan to Newport County and Leyton Orient. He’d sign for Yeovil Town in 2017 and was a top player for them and would move to Barnsley in 2019. As well as making a few appearances for them, he returned to Newport on loan.

Southend need some new players if they want to return to Sky Bet League One and now they have got one with Green moving on loan to them for six months. They know Green well as he scored his first goal for Barnsley against them at Roots Hall.

Following the signing, Green said: “I wanted to come here straight away so that’s why it’s happened so quickly.

“There’s so many positives to the situation I can’t begin to tell you how many.

“I just want to get going and I’m excited to start playing under the gaffer. He knows what I’m good at. Pressing, driving forward with the ball and my explosiveness.

“He was a big factor in my decision to come here and I’m just ready to work hard.

“I know League Two, I know what it takes to win games in League Two and that’s definitely something I’ll try and bring to the team.”

Will Green be a good signing for Southend?