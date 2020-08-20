Birmingham City are set to swoop and sign Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge according to a report from the Football Insider.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper, who has been capped 65 times by the Phillippines, started his career in the Chelsea youth system but ended up moving to the Fulham academy. He’d never make a league appearance for the Cottagers but he had loan spells with Leatherhead, Charlton Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Crewe Alexandra. He’d sign for Oldham Athletic but he wouldn’t break through there and ended up back on loan at Charlton. He’d sign for them permanently though he’d move to Walsall later that year. He’d become a star player for the Saddlers and earn a move to Cardiff City in 2017.

For the bulk of his time at the Cardiff City Stadium, Etheridge has been the number one at the club. That has not been the case in recent times though. Alex Smithies has overtaken him in the pecking order and that doesn’t look like things will be changing in the new season.

This means that Etheridge is available for transfer and Birmingham City are considering making a move for him. Right now, they have no goalkeepers on their books and desperately need some shot-stoppers in before the new season starts. Etheridge could be the ideal man to sign as well. He was a top performer for Cardiff and would be the ideal number one for Birmingham. Whether this move will happen remains to be seen though and the Blues may seek another option.

Would Etheridge be a good signing for Birmingham?