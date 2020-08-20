Norwich City are in talks to sign Burnley’s Ben Gibson on loan according to a report from Football Insider.

The 27-year-old defender started his career with Middlesbrough, where his uncle Steve is the owner. While it would have been easy to accuse everyone involved of nepotism, Gibson would show he had the potential to be a top defender. After loan spells with Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers, he would become a first-teamer at Middlesbrough and be a star player when they briefly returned to the Premier League. In 2018, he signed for Burnley for a club-record fee of £15m.

Despite being such a big-money signing, the move has been a complete flop. Gibson has only made one appearance in the Premier League in the two seasons he has been at Turf Moor. He only made one appearance this season in all competitions with that match being a 3-1 loss to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. His time at Burnley got so bad he was allowed to train with his former club Middlesbrough in February. This has wrecked his chances of being an England international like many were tipping for him when he was at Middlesbrough.

But Gibson might be about to get rescued with Norwich looking to sign him on loan. They are looking to rebuild so that they can go back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. While Gibson has been out of action for a while, he definitely still has talent and could be a great player for Norwich.

Would Gibson be a good signing for Norwich?