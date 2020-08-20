QPR are still in with a shout of signing Jordan Hugill on a permanent basis from West Ham United, according to a report by the Evening Standard.

The Hammers remain keen on Eberechi Eze meaning the striker could be used in a deal to lure the highly-rated youngster to the Premier League this summer.

Hugill, who is 28 years old, is set to leave David Moyes’ side on a permanent basis and is available for £5 million. He has been heavily linked with a move to Norwich City.

However, QPR are still in with a chance of re-signing him if West Ham launch a swoop for Eze.

Hugill spent the whole of last season on loan with Mark Warburton’s side and scored 15 goals in all competitions.

The R’s have just signed Lyndon Dykes from Livingston for £2 million but could further sharpen their attack by getting Hugill too, which would certainly boost their chances of success next season.

The striker started his career in non-league and climbed up the football pyramid. After spells at Whitby Town and Jerez industrial in Spain, Hugill signed for Port Vale in League Two before being snapped up by Preston North End in 2014.

Hugill bagged 30 goals in 114 games for the Lilywhites to earn a big-money move to West Ham. However, his time with the London club hasn’t worked out and he has was loaned out to Middlesbrough before rocking up at QPR last summer.

Will QPR get Hugill?