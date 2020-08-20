Wigan Athletic have rejected a bid from Sheffield Wednesday for Josh Windass, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

It is no secret that the Owls want to bring him to Hillsborough on a permanent basis this summer after his loan spell there last season. However, Garry Monk’s side will have to face competition from a ‘handful of other clubs’ to land his signature.

Windass, who is 26 years old, is expected to leave Wigan over the coming weeks following their relegation to League One and is not short of options.

He joined Wednesday on loan in the January transfer window and made nine appearances for them, scoring three times.

Prior to his move to Wigan in 2018, the Hull-born forward had previously had spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Accrington Stanley and Rangers.

He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium but their financial woes and relegation to the third tier means his future with the North West side appears to be over.

Sheffield Wednesday have so far managed to sign youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and defender Chey Dunkley in this transfer window and have their sights set on more deals.

They start next season on -12 points but Monk will be hoping to add Windass back to his ranks to ensure they stand in good stead to climb up the league table and be competitive.

In other Wednesday news, they are closing in on the signing of Chelsea’s Izzy Brown, as covered by The72.

Will SWFC get Windass?