Sunderland are plotting a move for Bristol City attacker Sammie Szmodics, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Black Cats have identified him as a target and could move for him in an attempt to bolster their attacking options.

Szmodics, who is 24 years old, may leave Bristol City due to being down the pecking order with the Championship side. He still has two years left on his contract at Ashton Gate.

He only joined the Robins last summer but made just four appearances in all competitions last term before being loaned out to Peterborough United in January.

The Colchester-born man scored four goals and gained four assists in 10 games for the Posh before the campaign was halted in March.

He started his career with Colchester United after rising up through their youth ranks. He went on to make 162 appearances for them, scoring 38 goals altogether, 15 of which came in an impressive 2018/19 season before his Championship switch.

Szmodics may seek a move away from Bristol City for the next campaign to ensure he gets regular game time.

Sunderland will be aiming to get promoted from League One and have so far signed experienced duo Bailey Wright and Aiden O’Brien but have their sights set on securing more deals.

Szmodics is proven in the third tier and would give the North-East side more options going forward.

In other Sunderland news, they are in talks with free agent Morgan Feeney, as reported by The72.

Should SAFC move for Szmodics?