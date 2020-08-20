Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said there is ‘no truth’ in rumours linking the Posh with Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker. (see tweet below).

Twitter: No truth pal 🙂 https://t.co/8Qk2r1p83z (@DMAC102)

The forward could be set to leave the City Ground this summer and is believed to be on the radar of Hull City, as covered by The72.

Peterborough seemingly pulling out of the race could boost the Tigers’ chances of luring him to the KCOM Stadium.

Hull are in the hunt for some more signings having brought in Lewis Coyle, Josh Emmanuel and Richard Smallwood so far in this transfer window. They are also expected to announce the signing of midfielder Greg Docherty from Rangers today.

Walker, who is 23 years old, would fit the bill for Hull and knows where the back of the net is in League One. He spent the first-half of the last campaign on loan at Lincoln City and scored 16 goals for the Imps.

The ex-England Under-20 international is a product of the Forest academy and has played 45 times for their senior side, chipping in with seven goals.

Walker has spent a lot of time out on loan from the City Ground, with stints at Burton Albion, Stevenage, Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers over recent years.

It was a spell at Mansfield Town for the 2018/19 season where he caught the eye after firing 26 goals in all competitions for the League Two side.

He is a highly-rated striker who would be ideal for Hull this summer as he would offer them something different to current options Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis.



Will Hull land Walker?