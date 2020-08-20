Wycombe Wanderers are interested in Hull City defender Ryan Tafazolli, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Chairboys are preparing for life in the Championship next season and could move for the Tigers’ centre-back.

Tafazolli, who is 28 years old, only joined Hull last summer and made 19 appearances in all competitions for them last term as they were relegated to League One. However, he could now be thrown a lifeline in the second tier by Wycombe.

The London-born man only has a year left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium meaning the Tigers may be tempted to sell him this summer if the right bid came in to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

Tafazolli had never played in the Championship before Hull snapped him up last July but Wycombe may see him as someone to bolster their defensive department.

The defender started his career at Southampton but never made a senior appearance for the Saints. Instead, he had loan spells away at Salisbury City before leaving St. Mary’s on a permanent basis to join Mansfield Town in 2012.

He went onto play 118 for the Stags before earning a move to Peterborough United four years ago.

Tafazolli impressed for the Posh in his three seasons in League One and was signed by Hull. However, his time at in Yorkshire could come to an end over the coming weeks if Wycombe attempt to test the Tigers’ resolve with a move for him.

Should Hull sell Tafazolli?