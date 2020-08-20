According to Lancs Live, Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers are chasing former-Tottenham defender Christian Maghoma.

Maghoma left Spurs in 2018 for more first-team opportunities and joined Polish top tier side Arka Gdynia. However, he was released this summer and is now a free agent.

The defender was previously linked to Blackburn Rovers and was pursued by Middlesbrough last season too. The Teessiders have reignited their interest this summer but now face competition from QPR.

The Championship duo were both keen on Northampton Town’s Charlie Goode but the centre-back has since signed for Brentford meaning both Middlesbrough and QPR have turned their attention to Maghoma, with the 22-year old expressing a desire to return to England.

Rangers were also interested, with manager Steven Gerrard impressed by the youngsters’ form in Poland. But instead, they opted to sign Leon Balogun following Wigan Athletic’s relegation.

The report states that Blackburn have cooled their interest in Maghoma after pursuing him last season, leaving QPR and Middlesbrough in a two-horse race to sign the free agent.

Boro have missed out on one target to QPR already this transfer window with Luke Amos securing a permanent transfer to Loftus Road from Tottenham. Neil Warnock is keen to ‘rebuild’ the squad following a number of high profile players leaving the club.

Daniel Ayala, George Friend, Adam Clayton, Rudy Gestede and Ryan Shotton all departed following the expiration of their contracts. Each of the players are now free agents except for Friend who signed for Birmingham earlier this month.