As the ramifications of Wigan’s heartbreaking administration continues to be felt, another player sees himself making an exit from the DW Stadium as the administrators look to bring in funds. This time it is midfielder Joe Williams.

Central midfielder Williams only moved to Wigan from boyhood club Everton in late-July last year. His first season in the Sky Bet Championship saw him make 38 appearances for the Latics, scoring 1 goal and making 4 assists.

However, the pressing issues surrounding Wigan’s administration, and enforced relegation due to a 12-point penalty, means that the Latics had no option other than to cash in on Williams who moves to Bristol City.

He had a £2.5m relegation clause in his contract at the DW, so it was always likely that Wigan’s demotion to League One would mean he’d be moving on regardless.

Wigan owed a final payment to Everton for him and his sale to the Robins will at least take care of that. Bristol are not thought to have paid anything near the full price of his relegation clause but it will be welcome money as the Latics look to come out of administration.

On landing Williams, Bristol City are obviously happy with their purchase.

CEO Mark Ashton: “We are thrilled to welcome Joe as our first signing of the transfer window. Joe is young, but he has Championship experience and he impressed us during the time we watched him at both Bolton and Wigan.”

Head Coach Dean Holden: “Joe is going to form a big part of our squad and so I’m delighted to have this opportunity to work with him, especially as we fought off competition from a number of big clubs. Joe is a quality passer of the ball, he is physical too and he has a winning mentality that is so important.”

How will Wigan do next season in League One?