Watford striker Danny Welbeck has a £5.5 million release clause, as per a report by Sky Sports.

He is set to leave the Hornets following their relegation to the Championship and is believed to have interest from clubs at home and abroad.

Welbeck, who is 29 years old, joined the Hertfordshire side last summer from Arsenal but only managed two league goals in 18 games this past season.

The experienced forward still has a couple of years left on his contract at Watford but is looking for an escape route over the coming weeks.

Welbeck started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks as a youngster at Old Trafford. He had loan spells away at Preston North End and Sunderland as a youngster before going onto make 142 appearances for the Red Devils, chipping in with 29 goals.

Arsenal swooped to sign him in September 2014 for a fee of around £14 million and he spent five years with the London side and scored a combined 32 goals.

His time at Watford hasn’t worked out for him and it is unlikely he will fancy playing in the Championship. The Hornets may also face a battle to keep hold of the likes of Troy Deeney, Ismaila Sarr and Abdoulaye Doucoure after slipping out of the Premier League.

Welbeck’s £5.5 million release clause may put clubs on alert as he seeks a move away from Vicarage Road after just a year on the books there.

