Sheffield Wednesday are set to see off competition from QPR and Nottingham Forest to sign Chelsea’s Izzy Brown, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The signing of the attacking midfielder is expected to be announced by the Owls today.

Brown, who is 23 years old, is poised for his seventh loan move away from Chelsea having previously spent time at Vitesse, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United and Luton Town.

He impressed in the Championship on loan at Luton last season and helped them stay up.

Brown only has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge meaning he will be eager to show what he can do at Sheffield Wednesday to benefit his long-term future.

The ex-West Brom youngster has played just once for Chelsea’s first-team since joining them seven years ago.

Sheffield Wednesday have so far signed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Chey Dunkley in this transfer window but have their sights set on securing more deals.

Garry Monk’s men start next season with -12 points and have an uphill battle in climbing the table. However, the proposed signing of Brown will boost their chances of success.

He has proven himself on loan in the Championship in the past and was part of the Huddersfield side promoted to the Premier League under David Wagner in 2017.

Wednesday will be hoping to get the deal done today and give their fans something to shout about going into the new campaign.

