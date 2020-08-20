Sunderland are ‘closing’ in on a deal to sign free agent defender Morgan Feeney, according to a report by Football Insider.

The youngster has been training with the Black Cats and is set to be rewarded with a contract at the Stadium of Light.

Feeney, who is 21 years old, is available after being released by Everton at the end of the past campaign and is considering his next move.

He could be a shrewd signing for Phil Parkinson’s side as he is young, has a point to prove and would give them more depth in defence.

Sunderland are gearing up for a third consecutive season in League One and are hoping next term is the one where they return to the Championship. They are eyeing some more signings having so far landed Bailey Wright and Aiden O’Brien this summer.

Feeney rose up through the ranks at Everton and was a key player for both their youth sides and also represented England at U17, U18 and U19 levels.

He was handed his first-team debut for the Toffees at the age of 18 in a Europa League tie against Atalanta at Goodison Park in November 2017. He went onto play once more for the Premier League outfit.

Feeney joined Tranmere Rovers on loan in January but made just one appearance for them last season after sustaining a hamstring injury on his debut.

Sunderland will be eager to get a deal over the line to bolster their defence.

Would he be a good signing for Sunderland?