Daniel Ayala was a mainstay in the Middlesbrough defence over his years at the Teesside club. However, it was a relationship that turned sour with the Spaniard choosing not to extend his contract with Boro. Now a free agent, Ayala is training with non-league Nantwich Town in an effort to maintain his fitness according to a story on the Teesside Live website.

Unable to reach an agreement with Middlesbrough over a new deal, Ayala was allegedly ‘banned’ from the north-east side’s training ground before being let go. In an effort to maintain his fitness as he looks for a move back into football, Ayala has taken the opportunity of the facilities at Nantwich Town.

Ayala came into English football when brought over from Sevilla by Liverpool as an Under-18 in 2007. He didn’t really break into the first-team picture at Anfield, spending a considerable amount of time on loan to the likes of Hull City and Derby before a permanent deal to Norwich City in 2011.

He first came to Middlesbrough in a 2013 loan deal before being snapped up permanently from Norwich the following January. Since that initial loan signing for Boro, Ayala has gone on to make 216 appearances, scoring 23 goals and contributing 7 assists.

There was much media noise over interest from Leeds United in the rangy Spaniard as the Whites began to prepare for what turned out to be a 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League. Pundits and reporters alike began to link Ayala with the Whites and discuss the virtues or otherwise of him heading to Elland Road.

As it was, Leeds United and Daniel Ayala went no further that column inches. The Whites are currently embroiled in a battle for former loanee Ben White and have options elsewhere other than him.

For Daniel Ayala, it looks likely that his training to maintain fitness with Nantwich Town is aimed at being picked up by a club in the Football League. With his pedigree, it is most likely an eventuality that will happen sooner rather than later this window.

