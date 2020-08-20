Manchester City have re-signed Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson on another season-long loan deal as reported by the Daily Mail.

Carson spent last season on loan at the Etihad and acted as understudy to both Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

Manchester City have released Claudio Bravo and will add USA international Zack Steffen to their first team squad after the 25-year old spent last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Carson provided quality back-up to City’s goalkeeping department and also adds another homegrown player to their squad list.

The 33-year-old had made four appearances for England and has a wealth of football league experience.

Carson has played over 150 games for Derby County during a four-year spell and will once again be a solid addition between the sticks for Pep Guardiola.

The shot-stopper is yet to make a first-team appearance for City but is clearly rated highly such has been their swift move to keep him at the club.

Carson has enjoyed spells at West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool and Turkish side Bursaspor.

Manchester City are eager to bridge the gap between themselves and Liverpool for next season and have already made some quality signings.

The Premier League runners-up have also signed defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and winger Ferran Torres from Valencia this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s men were never really in the title race last season and by adding new faces and retaining an experienced veteran goalkeeper like Carson is sure to be a real boost to them.

Will Scott Carson be a good signing for Manchester City?