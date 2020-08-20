West Bromwich Albion are targeting Brentford duo Ollie Watkins and Rico Henry according to Sky Sports.

Both Watkins and Henry were key figures in the Brentford team which went all the way to the play-off final but eventually lost 2-1 after extra time to Fulham.

However, despite newly promoted West Brom being interested in both the defender and the striker they face huge competition for their services.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are all believed to be interested in Watkins with the player said to be keen on once again teaming up with Dean Smith at Villa Park following them working together whilst Smith was manager of Brentford.

Watkins scored 26 goals for the Bees last season and was undoubtedly one of the best strikers outside the Premier League with it being no surprise he is the striker everyone is looking to sign.

Meanwhile, Henry is also being monitored by Baggies boss Slaven Bilic with current first-choice left back Kieran Gibbs possibly leaving the club this summer in order to trim the wage bill and Bilic sees Henry as a younger and cheaper option to the former Arsenal full-back.

There are also a couple of other Premier League clubs said to be interested in Henry due to his impressive performances last season.

West Brom will be eager to add quality to their defensive ranks and Henry was another standout performer in the Championship last season.

However, it has been reported that the Midlands club are working with a small budget and despite speculation, deals for the duo seems unlikely at this stage.

Would Ollie Watkins and Rico Henry be good signings for West Brom?