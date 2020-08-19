The transfer standoff between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion has been ratcheted up a notch with the West Yorkshire side having been said to have entered a third bid [Sky Sports Transfer Tracker – 19th August – 19:07] for Ben White said to be £25m.

The first two bids from Leeds United were swatted back by Brighton almost as quick as they were delivered. They weren’t small bids either, the first being £18m and the second £22.5m.

Ben White had a stellar season on loan at Elland Road and blossomed under the leadership of Marcelo Bielsa. The Poole-born native featured in every minute of every Leeds United game in his first season at Sky Bet Championship level. Indeed, he looked as if he was comfortable playing at this level as if he’d never played at any other level.

Such was the level of consistency that Ben White went through the season at a breeze. He moved up and down the gears as he needed to and always seemed to play with the most consummate of ease. It was just what Leeds United needed and it has become just what they want.

White’s displays are reported to have brought clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea to the viewing platform but there have been no bids received by Brighton other than those from Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

A third bid will test Brighton’s resolve to keep a hold on Ben White. This will be especially so bearing in mind that there are rumours circulating that White himself has turned down a third contract offer from the Seagulls.

Is the Ben White saga coming to an end? Will Leeds United get their man?