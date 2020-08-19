Leeds United are readying to reveal their new Adidas-produced kit tomorrow at 8 am but the story of tonight concerns their pursuit of Ryan Kent – that news coming via Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Leeds United jefe, Marcelo Bielsa, is a big admirer of former Liverpool wideman Kent and is said to have marked the Oldham-born flyer down as one of the big transfers the Whites need to be able to make a decent shift of it in the Premier League next season.

Nixon says that Leeds have already entered a bid for Kent, a bid that is £10m and £10m guaranteed without any mention of add-ons or performance-related criteria. At that magnitude, ears are bound to prick up and the Gers management are bound to have some level of consideration for it.

Kent joined Rangers in September 2019 for a fee of £6.5m. He’d been at Liverpool since being a schoolboy and had impressed on moves up through the age groups. However, with superstars stacked ahead of him, the only option was to move him out for developmental loans to the likes of Barnsley, SC Freiburg and Bristol City.

Kent actually joined Rangers initially on loan from Liverpool, the now 23-year-old spending the 2018/19 SPL season at the Glasgow giants. That campaign saw him score 6 goals and provide 6 assists in 23 appearances. Last season saw the former Liverpool flier make 21 appearances, scoring 7 goals. So far this season Kent has 4 SPL games under his belt and 2 goals. In total, he has played 80 games for the Scottish giants, scoring 16 goals and providing 13 assists.

It is a transfer move that has gotten both sets of fans talking. Here’s some of what they have been saying over on Twitter.

Rangers fans comment on Kent approach

Canny understand any rangers fans even contemplating selling Ryan Kent 🤯🤯 — Scott Miller (@scottmiller1992) August 19, 2020

Ryan Kent to Leeds hahahaha why join a team to fight relegation thats funny #Kent — Allan Conroy (@kingrtidconroy) August 19, 2020

@ClydeSSB Ryan Kent must stay we could offload others but but Kent could be worth 15m in a year. #ryankent #RangersFC — Marc McInally (@MarcMcInally1) August 19, 2020

Ryan Kent stays. Don't start your carry on Rangers 😏 — Fiona Galbraith (@Galbraith0106) August 19, 2020

All this chat about Ryan Kent leaving Rangers is hurting ma heart tbh, pls stop xxx — C. (@charlishearerx) August 19, 2020

Don’t want to see Ryan kent go at all tbh — Callum Lord (@Callum_lord22) August 19, 2020

Coming out of work to see Ryan Kent being linked to Leeds has immediately killed my 'Just left work' good vibes. Cannot afford to lose him. — Scott (@ScottCNIR) August 19, 2020

Here’s what some Leeds United fans have been saying

Ryan Kent failed at Bristol and only gets 7 goals in a Mickey Mouse league. Don’t see where he fits in at Leeds . Rangers only trying to offload as they haven’t paid Liverpool for him yet. Bench warmer at best in Prem. — Sssrah Daniels (@Sdamiels1967) August 19, 2020

#ryankent have we stooped that low to sign this lad??? #lufc — danny wilson (@beargryllz) August 19, 2020

Not gunna lie Ryan Kent is the sort of guy who gets you out of the championship, not sure he is the sort who is you sign at the next level. #lufc — Matt 💙💛🏆 (@MWJS82) August 19, 2020

I fully trust Bielsa with Ryan Kent if the rumours are true! Really wants him and that’s good enough for me — ⚪️⚪️LuFc_MoT⚪️⚪️ (@LuFc___MoT) August 19, 2020

Ryan Kent is a positive player and makes things happen. Cheaper than Benrahama surely. — Keep the Faith (@Buybeckford) August 19, 2020

Should Leeds United go for Ryan Kent and push for a sale at £10m?