Leeds United are readying to reveal their new Adidas-produced kit tomorrow at 8 am but the story of tonight concerns their pursuit of Ryan Kent – that news coming via Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Leeds United jefe, Marcelo Bielsa, is a big admirer of former Liverpool wideman Kent and is said to have marked the Oldham-born flyer down as one of the big transfers the Whites need to be able to make a decent shift of it in the Premier League next season.

Nixon says that Leeds have already entered a bid for Kent, a bid that is £10m and £10m guaranteed without any mention of add-ons or performance-related criteria. At that magnitude, ears are bound to prick up and the Gers management are bound to have some level of consideration for it.

Kent joined Rangers in September 2019 for a fee of £6.5m. He’d been at Liverpool since being a schoolboy and had impressed on moves up through the age groups. However, with superstars stacked ahead of him, the only option was to move him out for developmental loans to the likes of Barnsley, SC Freiburg and Bristol City.

Kent actually joined Rangers initially on loan from Liverpool, the now 23-year-old spending the 2018/19 SPL season at the Glasgow giants. That campaign saw him score 6 goals and provide 6 assists in 23 appearances. Last season saw the former Liverpool flier make 21 appearances, scoring 7 goals. So far this season Kent has 4 SPL games under his belt and 2 goals. In total, he has played 80 games for the Scottish giants, scoring 16 goals and providing 13 assists.

It is a transfer move that has gotten both sets of fans talking. Here’s some of what they have been saying over on Twitter.

Rangers fans comment on Kent approach

Here’s what some Leeds United fans have been saying

